Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $5.58 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.