Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,200 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $443.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $584.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.