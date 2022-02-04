Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

