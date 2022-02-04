Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.88.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.