Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 251,520 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

