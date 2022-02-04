Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.92).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON CNE opened at GBX 202 ($2.72) on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.02.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.