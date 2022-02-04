C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Loop Capital

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $101.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

