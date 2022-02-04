C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.59.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

