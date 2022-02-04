C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.56. 2,275,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,585. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.59.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

