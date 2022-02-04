Bytecoin Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $51,726.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00402685 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

