Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $67.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

