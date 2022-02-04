Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

BIP opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.