Brokers Set Expectations for Quanta Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of PWR opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. Quanta Services has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.