Brokers Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

