Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

