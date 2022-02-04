Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) PT at $36.89

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

