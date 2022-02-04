Brokerages Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT at $17.00

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

