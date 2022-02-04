Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 3,164.54

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,145.31 ($42.29).

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,410 ($45.85) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.60) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($43.94) to GBX 2,897 ($38.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.46) to GBX 3,580 ($48.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.25) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.40) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,418.03). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,339.94).

LON:PSN traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,396 ($32.21). The stock had a trading volume of 612,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,694.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

