Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $29.67

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

