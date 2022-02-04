Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $82.73

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Hub Group stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,535. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
