Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $82.73

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,535. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.