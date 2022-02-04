Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $93.59

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.59.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.