Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $50.17

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 563,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

