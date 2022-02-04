Brokerages Set ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Target Price at $8.43

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.
ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
