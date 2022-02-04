Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 283,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

