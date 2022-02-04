Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNK opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.