Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Cabot reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 62,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.45. 440,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,527. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.