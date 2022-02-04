Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.04. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

