Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.76. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.