Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post $617.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.22 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

