Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.