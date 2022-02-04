Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.28 to $6.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

