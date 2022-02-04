Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $580.85 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.06 and a 200-day moving average of $540.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

