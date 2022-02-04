Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,080 at Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,080 ($14.52) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.91) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.97) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.56).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 935.25 ($12.57) on Thursday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 766.50 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 914.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 929.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($339,028.64). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

