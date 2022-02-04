BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 230 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of OC opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.