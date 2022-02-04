BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,780,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.75 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

