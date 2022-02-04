BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 89 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $297.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.