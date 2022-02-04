BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 141 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

