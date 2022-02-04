Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

