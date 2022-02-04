Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.22 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.
In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
