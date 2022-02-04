Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.22 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

