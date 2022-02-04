Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 7,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brinker International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

