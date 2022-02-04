Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

