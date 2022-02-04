Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 135.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

