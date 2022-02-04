BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $176.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 1005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.30 ($2.38).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.39) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

