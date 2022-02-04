Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

