Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

