Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

