Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,324 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.64% of Boot Barn worth $16,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

