Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

NASDAQ:BSBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.01. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Bogota Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

