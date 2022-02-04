Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Schrödinger by 28.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Schrödinger by 93.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 100.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $13,065,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.56 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

