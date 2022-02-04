Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $477.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $438.81 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

